Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Historic Oakwood Cemetery
Raleigh, NC
Thomas Barbour Obituary
Thomas Richard Barbour

November 23, 1925 - June 10, 2019

RALEIGH

Thomas Richard Barbour, 93, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Historic Oakwood Cemetery, Raleigh. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh.

Thomas was born in Wake County to the late James and Estelle Barbour. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Barbour; and brother, Sherwood Barbour.

He is survived by his sons, Thomas Barbour, Jr. of Raleigh, James D. Barbour of Zebulon; sister-in-law, Jean Barbour of Raleigh; 5 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 13, 2019
