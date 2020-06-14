Thomas D. Berrong



Chapel Hill



Thomas Daniel Berrong -- beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother – died peacefully at home on Monday, June 1, 2020. He loved the outdoors, and in retirement spent as much time as possible hiking, fishing, hunting, camping, and canoeing.



He was born in Milwaukee, WI, July 12, 1944, to Howard and Pat (Mabelle) Berrong. His dad worked for Mobil Oil, so the family moved to Green Bay (near Lambeau Field), Edina, MN, then Wilton, CT, joining the fabulous WHS class of '62. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, where he was a member of Triangle Fraternity, with a BSChE in 1966, then worked as an industrial engineer for Eastman Kodak for 33 years.



Tom married Lydia Wohlberg, his dearest love and partner in many of his adventures, on June 11, 1966. They had two sons: Michael, whom they adopted in 1970; and Mark, who was born in 1972. After the family moved to Mendon, NY, Tom became a gentleman farmer in his spare time, raising a large garden, chickens, and wheat and corn to feed them.



Upon retirement, Tom and Lydia moved to Angel Fire, NM, where they became involved in many church activities. Tom became director of the ALM Food Pantry and Servant Event activities. He served the church by spending 7 years as a member of the Rocky Mountain District – Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Board of Directors, as well as many years in Circuit activities. In addition they indulged their love of the outdoors by camping and hiking trips to National Parks and other wilderness areas with good friends from the Moreno Valley Trekkers hiking club.



Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lydia Wohlberg Berrong; two sons, Michael of East Avon, NY, and Mark (Jill) of Durham, NC; and granddaughter, Natalie Berrong, of Durham; a brother, David (Midge) of Oviedo, FL; and a sister, Carol (Lynn) Slattery also of Oviedo; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family appreciates the loving care provided by Cardinal Ebomouche, Charles Ngeve, Donnell Gibbs, Marceline Holly and others from Acorn Home Care. A memorial service will be held at a later time at Advent Lutheran Church in Chapel Hill, NC, and in Angel Fire, NM. Memorial contributions may go to ALM Food Pantry, P.O Box 1190, Angel Fire, NM 87710, or the Duke Family Dementia Support Program, DUMC Box 3600, Durham, NC, 27710.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store