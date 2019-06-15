Thomas Wayne Boxell



February 19, 1943 - June 1, 2019



Cary, NC



Tom Boxell passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019, surrounded by his family.



He was born in Richland County, Illinois to parents Orville Eugene Boxell (deceased) and Mary Hessler Boxell (deceased). He is survived by his wife and best friend of 55+ years, Nancy, daughter Sheryl (Barry) Huffman, son Kevin (Anastasia) Boxell, and grandchildren Kyndall, Carter and Ryan. Also surviving are sisters Doris (Bill) Belew of Denton, TX, Kay (Keith) Rose of Springfield, IL, and Lois (Richard) Hall of Grayville, IL along with several nieces and nephews.



Tom lived his entire childhood in the Southern Illinois area, attending Grayville High School. After high school, he pursued higher education at Lincoln College, and Wesleyan University, earning a degree in Accounting. He continued graduate studies at Pace University while employed at IBM.



He served four years in the Air Force, was honorably discharged in 1966 and immediately began employment at IBM. After a 32 year career, he retired from IBM in 1997 to start Net By Design – a web based internet solutions company – with son Kevin. Their company grew and operated successfully for 20 years, until he retired a second time in 2017.



Tom was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who adored his grandchildren. His career often required travel and frequent relocations throughout the mid-west, but he never missed all-important family events. Rather than travel after retirement, he preferred to spend as much time as possible at home attending activities and planning family vacations. He was known for his sense of humor, his easy-going manner, his love of sports, his infinite knowledge of civil war history and especially his devotion to family.



He was active with church and community activities, and always willing to serve in capacities that he felt were important – from VP of School Board, to Sunday School superintendent, to coaching little league sports teams for children and grandchildren. Although Tom held several management/leadership positions throughout his career and lifetime, he was more of a team player at heart. He was most content just being part of a group while simultaneously cheering and encouraging others from the sidelines.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 2 p.m. at Genesis United Methodist Church, 850 High House Road, Cary, NC, 27513 followed by a Celebration of Life/reception at the Heritage Pines Club House, 2000 Heritage Pines Drive, Cary, NC 27519 from 3:30-5 p.m. Published in The News & Observer on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary