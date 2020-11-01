Thomas Battle Broughton, II
January 23, 1951 - October 29, 2020
Smithfield
Smithfield – Thomas Battle "Tom" Broughton, II, age 69, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home. Born January 23, 1951 in Wake County he was a son of Dorothy Mizelle Broughton of Raleigh and the late Thomas Battle Broughton, Sr. Tom grew up in Raleigh where he attended Broughton High School and is a graduate of UNC Charlotte. He served our county in the Air Force where his talent as a drummer shined in the Air Force Band. His role as an economic developer allowed him to foster communities: Rocky Mount, Edgecombe Co. & Johnston Co. He was a commercial real estate broker and most recently a Magistrate Judge for Johnston County. Tom was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and a local scout leader for over 10 years. He enjoyed boating and being in Kure Beach whenever he had the chance. Tom's greatest joy was spending time with his granddaughters, Emery and Margot.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife, Jane Broughton of Smithfield; son, Michael Broughton and wife Erica of Raleigh; daughter, Jessica Sermarini and husband Mike of Cape Carteret; brother, William T. Broughton and wife Robin of Raleigh; and grandchildren, Emery Sermarini and Margot Broughton.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Boy Scouts of America Tuscarora Council, bsanc.org/support-scouting
.