Thomas Coats King, Jr., 85, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, March 14, 2020 in the comfort of his home. The son of the late Thomas Coats King and Nannie Bagwell King, Tom was born in Raleigh, NC on November 6, 1934. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Phyllis Poole King, his sister Betty King Poole (late husband Jack Poole), his Tabernacle Baptist Church family, his neighborhood family of Springdale Estates (including the Hixson and Wegmann Families) and his Leith BMW car family.
Tom was born and raised in Raleigh and graduated from Hugh Morson High School in 1953. He attended Elon College where he majored in business and played basketball. His early career included dedication to the public school system. He taught social studies and business classes, and was the assistant principal and head boys basketball coach at Wake Forest High School from 1958-1963.
He continued his years of service to public education while serving on the NC State of Board of Education as a salary administrator, accounting manager of community college and vocational education, assistant controller for financial services and the Senior Vice President and CFO of the Department of Community Colleges of NC up through his retirement in 1995. Throughout his career he received many professional awards and recognition for his leadership and dedication to his work.
For several decades after retirement Tom continued his love of service to the State of North Carolina by volunteering on the advisory boards of the Community Colleges of NC and as a member and chairman of the board for the State Employees Credit Union. Tom loved driving cars and meeting with people. During his "retirement" years he did personal BMW deliveries for Leith of Raleigh.
Tom's love of service continued into his spiritual life and he was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. He enjoyed giving to the church and neighborhood community through various volunteer activities.
Tom was a kind, gentle, humble man who gave the best hugs! He had a kind soul and was giving to all.
Due to the present community gathering restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at the Mausoleum Chapel of Montlawn Memorial Park. A celebration to honor Tom's life will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Tabernacle Baptist Church at 8304 Leesville Road, Raleigh, NC 27613.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 18, 2020