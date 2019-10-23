|
Thomas Charles Muhonen
November 1, 1959 - October 18, 2019
Raleigh
Thomas Charles Muhonen, 59, went to His Heavenly Father on October 18, 2019. He was born on November 1, 1959, in Chicago, IL, to Charles Edward and Ann Duane Muhonen. He attended school in Jacksonville, NC, and then Sanderson High School in Raleigh. Tom held various jobs in Raleigh, but primarily he delivered newspapers for The News and Observer for 25 years. Through this work he made and kept many friendships for years. He loved the Lord Jesus very much and was a member of the First Assembly of God in Raleigh.
Tom is survived by his mother Ann; his wife, Nora Jane Cain Muhonen; and sister Trudy Strickland and her children Casey and Mark, all of Raleigh; his sister, Shelley Brothers of Macomb, MI; his brother, John and his wife Wendy, and their son Joseph of Concord, NC; and Mandy Muhonen of Louisville, KY, and her daughters Morgan Runion (Joseph) of Garner and Madison and Marlie of the home. He was preceded in death by his father.
A funeral will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 1:30 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Burial will follow the service at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation of Hope.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 23, 2019