Thomas Churchill

Thomas Daniel Churchill
December 18, 1929 - June 17, 2020
Raleigh
Tom Churchill passed from earth into heaven, Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Devout follower of Jesus Christ. Loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Hard worker and the strongest man I have ever known. Now Tom resides in Paradise
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's Street. For complete obituary please see brownwynneraleigh.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.