Thomas Churchill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Daniel Churchill

December 18, 1929 - June 17, 2020

Raleigh

Tom Churchill passed from earth into heaven, Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Devout follower of Jesus Christ. Loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Hard worker and the strongest man I have ever known. Now Tom resides in Paradise

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's Street. For complete obituary please see brownwynneraleigh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved