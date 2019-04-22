Thomas "Wayne" Coats



February 2, 1948 - April 16, 2019



Willow Spring



Thomas "Wayne" Coats, 71, of Willow Spring, died after an extended illness on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.



Wayne was born February 2, 1948 in Newport News, VA to the late Samuel "Lacy" Coats and "Birdie" Berdeal Thomas Coats McGee. He was a 1966 graduate of Cleveland High School and 1971 graduate of Campbell University. Wayne was a retired Certified Public Accountant. He was an avid NASCAR fan and took great pleasure in flying his Cessna airplane. Wayne adored his horses, golden retrievers and black labs. He enjoyed teaching his local church Bible study group. The greatest love of his life was his high school sweetheart, Sherry. He was a proud father of Kevin and Michelle. His two grandsons, Chandler and Preston, were a true blessing.



Wayne is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sherry Dupree Coats; son, Kevin Wayne Coats and his wife, Kathy; daughter, Michelle Coats Honeycutt and her husband, Brian; two grandsons, Chandler Brayden Honeycutt and Preston Sterling Honeycutt; stepsisters, Barbara Eason and Janet Blalock. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Benton McGee; stepbrother, Larry McGee.



The family will receive friends from 6-8PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's St., Raleigh, NC 27605. A memorial service will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 2PM at Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 8001 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd., Willow Spring, NC 27592. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



The family wishes to thank caregivers, Betty Jean Faircloth and Pam Green for their loving support. The friendships of Mackey Stephenson and Andrew Johnson were especially cherished during their visits. Special thanks from the family to Transitions LifeCare Hospice.



Flowers are welcomed and memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church cemetery fund.



www.BrownWynne.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary