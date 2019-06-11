Thomas Herbert Collawn, M.D.



Thomas Herbert Collawn, M.D., 87, of Charlotte, NC died peacefully on June 10, 2019.



Dr. Collawn was born in Williamson, West Virginia on April 17, 1932, the son of the late William Ashton and Elaine Belknap Collawn. He grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, graduating from the University of Maryland, School of Medicine in 1956. During his two years in the United States Navy stationed in Key West, Florida, Tom met and married Ann Pleasants of Durham, NC. They returned to Durham for him to complete his anesthesia residency at Duke University Medical School.



After moving to Charlotte in 1961, Tom practiced Anesthesiology at Presbyterian Hospital until 1978 when he moved across the street to work at the Orthopedic Hospital. He served as the Head of Anesthesiology until his retirement in 1994. He was President of Mecklenburg Anesthesia Associates and belonged to both the North Carolina Medical Society and the Mecklenburg County Medical Society. Though Tom thoroughly enjoyed his years in medicine and the friends he made along the way, he was never bored after retiring. He was grateful to have so many great years sitting on the pier at Lake Norman, singing at the top of his lungs along with his player piano, crabbing at Litchfield, telling jokes, and spending time with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann; his sister, Frances Rickard; and sister-in-law, Virginia Collawn. Also surviving are his son, James Belknap Collawn, M.D. and wife, Beth of Raleigh, NC and daughter, Anna Collawn Bowden and husband, MacDonald of Davidson, NC. Tom is also survived by his grandchildren: Emily, Maggie, and Anna Collawn and Snow, Reid, and Marianna Bowden, and many nieces and nephews.



His memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church where he was a member for over fifty years on Thursday, June 13th at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends following the service.



Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3115 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211 or the .



