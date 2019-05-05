Thomas James Dickerson, Jr.



Chapel Hill



Thomas James (Jimmy) Dickerson, Jr. died during a visit to Carolina Beach on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware on February 8, 1950. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas James Dickerson, Sr. and Sarah (Sally) Emma Gouldman Dickerson. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Roberta (Robbie) Blue; his daughter, Laura Dickerson Cannon (& husband Eric); his granddaughter, Abigail, and his expected grandson (due in August 2019); his sister Anne Dickerson Bardolph; and many nieces and nephews. He grew up in Kinston, near the North Carolina Coast. Jimmy loved the beach, and the ocean was his favorite place to swim. Periodic trips to the coast refreshed and reinvigorated his spirit. His family always joked that he had sand running through his veins.



At the age of 16, Jimmy moved to Hamm, Germany with his family for his father's job with DuPont. Jimmy cherished his time abroad, where he became fluent in German and met many of his dearest friends. In 2015, he was able to visit Hamm again, along with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law.



Jimmy obtained a B.S. in Chemistry and an M.S. in Library Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.S. in Botany from NC State University. In 1975 he met his beloved wife Robbie in Chapel Hill. He was the head of the Chemistry Library at UNC-CH for 26 years before retiring in 2006.



Jimmy, Robbie and Laura always looked forward to annual trips to the beach with extended family and friends. Through the years, Jimmy and Robbie enjoyed taking many trips together. He was a seasoned traveler who loved the challenge of navigating different languages and cultures.



Spending time outdoors was another of Jimmy's favorite activities. He regularly visited the Great Smoky Mountains or Shenandoah Valley National Park for hiking and camping expeditions. Some of his most memorable trips were shared with his daughter Laura who he adored. He also went on many long hiking adventures with good friends, both in the U.S. and abroad.



Jimmy loved music and played bass in two local Chapel Hill bands; The New Orleans Masqueraders and When Cousins Marry. He was an avid guitar player and spent many hours with his friends in practice sessions or just playing or listening to music for the joy of it. He frequently made song recordings for his wife, daughter, and granddaughter.



Spending time with his granddaughter Abby was one of Jimmy's greatest joys in the past two and a half years. He decided to be called Granddad, but to his delight she decided he was going to be called Da. He loved nothing better than taking her to Duke Gardens or making his elaborate morning oatmeal and sharing it with her when she spent the night.



Jimmy will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is remembered for his love for his family and friends, his gentle nature, unique sense of humor, quick wit, and his zest for life. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Church of Reconciliation, located at 110 N. Elliott Rd. in Chapel Hill, N.C., at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Table, 209 E. Main Street, Carrboro, NC 27510. Arrangements are with The Cremation Society of North Carolina in Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer on May 5, 2019