|
|
Thomas Lawrence Drew
October 10, 1950 - August 30, 2019
Durham
Thomas Lawrence Drew, a one-of-a-kind entrepreneur whose charisma and smarts endeared him to business leaders across the South and beyond, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019. He was 68 years old.
Tom spent his career as a public-relations and fundraising consultant, valued by his many friends and clients for his quick mind, uncanny memory and creativity at problem-solving. But, perhaps most of all, he was known for his gregarious approach to doing business. The Story of NationsBank, a book about one of Tom's clients, nicely sized him up as "a tall man with a frequent and hearty laugh, glasses, and shock of blond hair."
Tom was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina, the youngest of three brothers. He graduated from the McCallie School and Duke University, institutions which would remain close to his heart throughout his life. Tom discovered two great loves while at Duke, the Blue Devils basketball team and his wife of 46 years, Robin.
Tom lived most of his life in Durham, North Carolina, where he first ran a public relations firm (Phoenix Communications) and later a consulting firm specializing in nonprofit fundraising (501c Solutions). A fiercely loyal friend, Tom was fond of telling those who were facing business or personal challenges, "when the fight breaks out in the bar, I'm going to be the one standing with you."
And to those who crossed paths with Tom, he was unforgettable, turning clients, colleagues and reporters into good friends. Writing in Business North Carolina magazine in 2016, veteran business writer David Mildenberg said: "No one in PR has made a bigger impression on me than (Tom), who has worked with a remarkable collection of folks over the last 40 years."
Tom will be remembered for his generosity, always being the loudest voice in the room, his love of Duke basketball, a good round of golf, and a better glass of scotch after. He and Robin raised two sons, Michael and Jonathan, and he gave them his passions for sports, trivia, and singing off-key classic rock. In his last years, Tom overcame stage four metastatic melanoma.
Tom is survived by Robin, Michael, and Jonathan, as well as his brother Billy. He leaves behind two daughters-in-law (Amy and Jena), and three grandchildren. A memorial will be held at a later time. The family asks friends and relatives to consider a donation to the Duke Cancer Institute in lieu of flowers.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 4, 2019