Thomas Edward Glithero
September 6, 1955 - August 23, 2020
Smithfield
Thomas Edward Glithero, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 with his family by his side after a short illness. Tom was born in Danville, IL to Paulene and John Glithero on September 6, 1955 and attended MacMurray College, graduating in 1977 and the University of Illinois, graduating in 1978. He retired with AT&T in Indianapolis, IN, after 32 years as a district Manager where he served in over 20 different management roles. Tom and his wife Sue were retired and moved to Smithfield, NC in September 2012.
He was an active biker, walker and reader. He volunteered actively as a Guardian Ad Litem for District 11 of Guardian Ad Litem program. He also served on two Johnston County Boards as an appointee of the Johnston County Board of Commissioners: the JC Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and the Library Board of Trustees.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Glithero; daughters, Kristina Glithero and Amanda Glithero; his brothers, Patrick Glithero and his wife, Nancy, William Glithero and his wife, Joyce, James Glithero and his wife, Shayne. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Glithero and his first wife, Shirley.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00pm in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com
for the Glithero family. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.