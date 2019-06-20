Thomas E. Green, III



Raleigh



Thomas E. Green, III of Raleigh, NC passed away on Monday afternoon with his family by his side.



Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to so many.



He was a retired Vice-president of Raleigh Furniture Company which closed its door after almost 100 years in business. In later years he became a Real Estate Entrepreneur.



Tom was born on January 15, 1942 in Raleigh at the Old Rex Hospital to Thomas E. and Barbara M. Green. He graduated from Needham B. Broughton Senior High School in 1960 then attended East Carolina University.



In 1962, he married his college sweetheart, Marsha C. Paul and had two children. They were married for 27 years before things in life separated them.



Tom then met and married his love, Janet R. Green on May 15, 1993. She was by his side until the very end.



Tom is survived by his loving wife, Janet; his son Thomas E. Green IV of Myrtle Beach, SC, ex-daughter-in-law, Tammy Green of Selma, NC, Tom's grandson Thomas Edward Paul Green of Cary, NC; Tom's daughter Johanna Leigh Green Hicks and son-in-law Michael Lee Hicks of Minnesott Beach, NC, grandson Trevor Jordan Green of Grantsboro, NC; step-grandsons Bradley Southard of Missouri, Nicholas Perkins of Kinston, NC; and step-great grandson Aiden Rice of Missouri; along with fur babies Hollywood, Dixie and Pepper.



Tom was pre-deceased by his parents and brother.



A memorial service will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 4 pm with a visitation beginning at 3pm. We welcome anyone who would like to share a "Tom Story" or offer a tribute and encourage casual dress.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603.