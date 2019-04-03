Thomas Edward Sullivan



Cary



Thomas Edward Sullivan, 71, passed away on March 16, 2019, surrounded by his family, at the Brookdale Care Facility in Cary, North Carolina.



Tom was born February 23, 1948, on Staten Island, New York, to John and Gloria Sullivan. He graduated from McKee High School in 1966 and after graduation enlisted in the United States Navy. Tom served his country as Radioman RM2 in Alaska and Hawaii and on the USS Forester and USS Kretchmer. Honorably discharged from the Navy in 1971, Tom was employed by AT&T for more than 30 years. A talented craftsman, he loved to help friends and family whenever needed. He enjoyed working on cars, going to the beach, reading books and watching his beloved Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team.



Preceded in death by his parents, John and Gloria, Tom is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jill Christensen Sullivan; his daughter Colleen Sullivan Belward and her husband Keith William Belward of Cary, NC; his two grandsons Maxwell and Miles Belward; and his sister Carol Bringhurst of Houston, Texas.



A memorial service will be held at Saint Andrews Catholic Church in Apex, NC, at 10:30am on April 6, 2019, followed by a celebration of Tom's life at the family home. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary