Thomas French
1931 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" L. French

September 22, 1931 - August 22, 2020

Cary

Thomas L. French, "Tom", 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Cary, NC on August 22, 2020. Tom was born on September 22, 1931 to the late Clarence and Anna French in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was preceded in death by his brother, James, and his sister, Mary.

Tom was married to his surviving wife, Anne Maureen (DiFazio) French, for 63 years. He is survived by his daughter, Allison Muller and her husband, William of Cary, NC and son, Kenneth French and his wife, Barbara, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Alyssa Muller, Trevor French and his wife, Kelly, and Tyler French and his wife, Marissa, 3 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a great friend and ally.

Tom served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Following his service, Tom earned his pilot's license and flying was one of his favorite pleasures. He was employed by New York Telephone Company for 40 years and was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers and participated in a wide variety of their community service and conservation projects.

Tom was a quiet, soft spoken person of varied interests. He was a troop leader in the Boy Scouts of America and an avid reader of history. He enjoyed coin collecting, model cars, and skiing. Tom also travelled extensively, visiting many countries throughout the world. He had a life-long love of the ocean and owned a summer home in Rhode Island for many years.

Deep appreciation is extended to the caregivers of Transitions Lifecare for their care and compassion during his final days.

Due to health concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held in New York for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions Lifecare (transitionslifecare.org). Online condolences may be offered at BrownWynneCary.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
