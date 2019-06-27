Thomas "Joe" Gantt



August 6, 1962 - June 26, 2019



Garner



Thomas "Joe" Gantt, 56, of Garner passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Batesburg, SC, he was the son of the late Tommy Gantt and Elaine Bush Hallman. Joe proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force. He currently worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mechanic. He was also Past Master of Garner Lodge #701. Memorial service will be at 10:00 AM Saturday June 29, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner with Masonic rites and Military Honors.



Along with his father he was preceded in death by a son; Michael Gantt.



He is survived by his wife; Rhonda Lance Gantt; mother, Elaine Bush Hallman and step-father Elliott Hallman; step-mother, Nancy "Ann" Gantt; sons, Thomas Gantt and wife Nicole, Matthew Gantt; sister, Melissa Purvis; brothers, Steven Gantt and wife Son Yong and Anthony Gantt; two grandchildren, Allie and Melaina Gantt and his special four-legged pets, Bella and Jynx. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers make contributions to Safe Haven for Cats 8431 Garvey Dr. Ste. 137 Raleigh, NC 27690-1648. Inurnment at Ridge Crest Memorial Park in Batesburg, SC will take place at a later date.