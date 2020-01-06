|
|
Thomas Alvin Gates, Sr.
May 26, 1937 - January 2, 2019
Chapel Hill
Thomas Alvin Gates, Sr. passed away on Thursday, January 2 at his home, with family by his side.
Thomas was born on May 26, 1937 in Chapel Hill to the late Jack & Ethel Douglas Gates. He was married to his loving wife, the late, Gladys Crabtree Gates of Chapel Hill for 61 years. He was a good and faithful servant of Jesus Christ and a long time member and prior deacon of Bethel Baptist Church.
Thomas retired from the Housing Department at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and was a born and bred Tar Heel fan. He was also an expert gardener and upon many visits, you could find him on top of a tractor, working to complete numerous projects for himself or anyone else that needed his help.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Tom Gates of Chapel Hill; grandchildren Alicia Montero, Joe Gates & Ashley Mitchell, and David & Alex Gates; their mother Mary Gates; his six great grandchildren and his siblings, Alice Durham, Shirley Durham, Darlene Watson, Jimmy Gates, Julius Gates, and Irene Starling. Many other relatives and special friends also hold his memory dear.
Funeral services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church at 3pm on Tuesday, January 7, with a visitation preceding at 2pm. Interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, as well as a reception in the Bethel Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made directly to Bethel Baptist Church, 9326 Bethel Hickory Grove Rd. Chapel Hill, NC 27516, in his honor.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 6, 2020