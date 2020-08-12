1/
Thomas Gravitte
Thomas Carroll Gravitte

December 10, 1935 - August 9, 2020

Raleigh

Thomas Carroll Gravitte, 84, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020. Born in Burlington, NC, he grew up in Mebane. Tom was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend who enjoyed golf, photography, and gardening. Throughout his life, Tom loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was always quick with a joke, pun, and funny story.

After college and 4 years in the Air Force, Tom worked in the golf industry, as a pro, course designer, and Course Superintendent for the Augusta Country Club. Eventually, he moved on to a career in landscape design with his company Greneleves, in Hickory, NC. A devoted Rotarian, he served the group for more than 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Betsey Gravitte, and a large and loving family. His family will celebrate his life on August 12. Condolences to his wife Betsey can be sent to 3113 Charles B. Root Wynd, apt 313, Raleigh, NC 27612

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to The Rotary Foundation.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 12, 2020.
