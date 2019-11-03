Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
200 Hillsborough St.
Raleigh, NC
Thomas Greene


1954 - 2019
Thomas Greene Obituary
Thomas Robert Greene

Zebulon

Thomas R. Greene, 65, of Zebulon, NC died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Duke Raleigh Hospital. He was the loving father of Jeremy Greene; cherished son of Kathleen Shepherd and the late Robert Greene; dear brother of, John Greene, Elizabeth (Eric) Brown, Margaret (Tim) Saitta; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Greene and Florence Hultman and husband Gary.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, November 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC. Interment will be private.

Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh, NC.

Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 3, 2019
