|
|
Thomas Robert Greene
Zebulon
Thomas R. Greene, 65, of Zebulon, NC died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Duke Raleigh Hospital. He was the loving father of Jeremy Greene; cherished son of Kathleen Shepherd and the late Robert Greene; dear brother of, John Greene, Elizabeth (Eric) Brown, Margaret (Tim) Saitta; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Greene and Florence Hultman and husband Gary.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, November 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh, NC.
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 3, 2019