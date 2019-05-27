Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapelwood United Methodist Church
Houston, TX
Thomas Greenhalgh


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Greenhalgh Obituary
Thomas Michael Greenhalgh

October 13, 1988 - May 23, 2019

Houston

Thomas Michael Greenhalgh, age 30, of Houston passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, the 23rd of May 2019. Thomas was born in Raleigh, North Carolina on the 13th of October 1988.

He was a graduate of North Carolina State University where he studied materials science. He worked as a senior process engineer at Ellwood Texas Forge Houston. Thomas was a passionate golfer and an avid roller hockey player for many years. He loved all sporting events, especially watching his Carolina Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack.

He was a best friend to all, and he never met a stranger that he could not befriend within minutes. Thomas' smile and laughter were infectious, and his giving personality was cherished by all. He will be remembered as a loyal and faithful friend who was always happy to help anyone.

One of his favorite sayings was "anything for family." Thomas was also an incredible father to both his dogs, Samantha and Winston. He was a wonderful husband who loved creating romantic surprises for his wife and greatly enjoyed cooking delicious dinners. He enjoyed traveling with his wife including one of their favorite trips, which was their honeymoon to Italy.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Alison Valach Greenhalgh; his parents, Mark Andrew Greenhalgh and Bonnie Spicer Greenhalgh; brother, Patrick William Greenhalgh and his wife Holly Elise Greenhalgh; parents in-law, Kenneth Valach and Janie Valach; siblings-in-law, Christopher Valach and his wife Meredith Valach, Matthew Blades and his wife Theresa Valach Blades, and Robert Valach; niece, Cynthia Valach; nephew, Roger Elijah Greenhalgh; and grandfather, Roger Clark Greenhalgh.

A memorial service is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 29th of May, in the sanctuary of Chapelwood United Methodist Church in Houston.

Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the service.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family request that memorial contributions be directed in Thomas' name to The Thomas M. Greenhalgh Memorial fund, NC State Engineering Foundation, 21 Current Drive, Campus Box 7901, Raleigh, NC 27695, memo line: Thomas Greenhalgh (go.ncsu.edu/engineering-giving); or to Citizens for Animal Protection, 17555 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094.

Please visit Thomas' online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in The News & Observer from May 27 to May 29, 2019
