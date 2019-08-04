|
Thomas Henry Scrivani, Sr.
WAKE FOREST
Thomas Henry Scrivani, Sr., 78, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, formerly of Saugerties, New York and Shallotte, North Carolina, passed away at Duke Medical Center on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Mr. Scrivani was born in New York, New York to the late Maddalena and Henry Scrivani on February 8, 1941.
Following his service in the Army National Guard, Tom worked for IBM in Kingston, New York for 30 years. After his retirement from IBM, Tom remained active performing various odd jobs, including mowing lawns at the local cemetery and his golf club. When finally fully retired, Tom enjoyed golfing, traveling, trying new restaurants, and spending time with his family and friends.
Tom had a passion for hunting down the cheapest gas in town and buying paper products and coffee in bulk. Above all, he loved taking care of, spending time with and bragging about his family.
Tom is survived by his wife Mary Jane (Dixon) Scrivani, whom he married in 1963 and shared an amazing life of love; his three children: Thomas H. Scrivani, Jr. and his fiancé, Mary Byrne and their children Samantha and Bernadette Gottlieb; his daughters, Stacey Scrivani and her husband James Conklin, and Jaime Scrivani and her husband Santiago Ortega; three nieces and a nephew and their children and grandchildren; and several cherished grand dogs and cats. In addition to his immediate family, Tom was loved by his children's friends whom he embraced and treated as his own.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his adored in-laws, Kenneth and Delilah Dixon, and his beloved sister, Dina Lavecchia.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Scrivani's memory to the SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603; 919-772-2326 ext: 2083.
A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC.
www.cswfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 4, 2019