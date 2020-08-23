1/1
Thomas Hall
1932 - 2020
Thomas E. Hall

February 1, 1932 - August 18, 2020

Raleigh

Thomas Eldridge Hall (Tom), 88, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020, after a brief illness. A native North Carolinian, he was born in Sampson County, grew up in Guildford County and then spent his adult years in Wake County. He was the son of the late Thomas Erastus and Macy Horne Hall. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Mary Ruth Moorefield Hall; his daughters, Martha Gupton and Virginia Sherwood; his grandson, Michael Leigh Gupton, Jr.; his second wife, Alene Wilkins and his brother, Roger Hall. He is survived by his daughter Mary Hall and husband, David Cole; his son, David Hall and wife Cindy Lookabill-Hall; his son-in-law, Mike Gupton and wife Sherry; his son-in-law Steve Sherwood; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family is grateful to Mike and Sherry for the outstanding care they gave Tom in his final weeks. Tom will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who loved his family, his church, his neighbors and friends. He relished good southern food and ate lunch every day at Pam's Farmhouse surrounded by friends. His favorite retreat was Sneads Ferry, NC, with his catamaran sailboat and fishing boat. He loved airplanes and anything related to aviation. Due to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, a private family graveside service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park. Memories can be shared on facebook on the page for Thomas Eldridge Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, 4415 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Raleigh, NC 27613.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
