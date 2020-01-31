|
Thomas Hardy Rothrock, Jr.
March 5, 1937 – January 21, 2020
Cary
Thomas Hardy Rothrock, Jr. died at home after several years of declining health. Hardy was a Raleigh native who enjoyed telling others that he was born in the original Rex hospital, attended Murphey Elementary School and graduated from Hugh Morson High School where he played flute in the marching band. He furthered his education with an electrical engineering degree from North Carolina State College (NCSU) and an MBA from Lynchburg College.
Hardy worked for General Electric for 18 years; first in engineering and later in human resources. He worked for several other companies before establishing his own firm to help companies locate the talented professionals they needed.
Hardy met his wife of 59 years, Anne Martiner Rothrock, on a blind date arranged by his sister, Sarah. Most of his activities involved his immediate family. In the early years the family enjoyed boating on Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia and Lake George in New York. He attended the children's sporting events and encouraged his tomboy daughter as she played with a Little League team. The family moved to Cary in 1983 after living in Lynchburg, VA; Clifton Park, NY and Charlotte. Hardy and Anne became active in square dancing in Charlotte and continued to dance after moving to Cary. Hardy became a square dance caller and organized a teen square dance club, "Triangle Stars".
Mr. Rothrock is survived by his wife, Anne; son Thomas J. Rothrock, his wife Adrienne and daughters, Taylor and Hannah Rothrock; son Martin D. Rothrock and his children Chelsey Arnette (husband Jeff) and Tyler Rothrock; daughter Catherine Bailey and her husband Jeff; sister Sarah Barbour, brothers Patrick Rothrock and wife Kay, Herold Rothrock and wife Shannon and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Hardy's life will be held at 10 am on Saturday, February 1 at Cary Presbyterian Church, 614 Griffis St., Cary. A reception will follow the service. If you wish to remember Hardy, please consider a contribution to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC 27607, Cary Presbyterian, or the .
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 31, 2020