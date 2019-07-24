|
Thomas Harrington, Jr.
Cotati, CA
Thomas Franklin Harrington, Jr., 66, of Cotati, CA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born on January 29, 1953, Frank was the son of the late Thomas Franklin Harrington and Rachel Rolison Harrington. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ann, two step children; Tina and Steven Grob, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings, Allie Deane Lentz and Jodie Kay Harrington.
A service celebrating his life will be held later at Bodaga Bay, CA.
Published in The News & Observer on July 24, 2019