Thomas Harrison Hamilton
September 21, 1932 - November 24, 2020
Dunnellon, Florida - Thomas Harrison Hamilton
Thomas Harrison Hamilton, 88, entered the eternal realms to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home in Dunnellon, Florida. He was born September 21, 1932 in Raleigh, (now Cary), North Carolina and was the son of the late Lee Roy Hamilton and Annie Alice Harrison Hamilton. Tom graduated from Cary High School and enlisted in the US Navy in 1950. He served during the Korean Conflict. Tom is a graduate of the Baptist Bible College Seminary in Springfield, MO. As an ordained minister Tom served in TN, IN, and then FL – Miami, Orlando, Homestead, and Ft. Lauderdale churches.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Lib Gentry and Brenda Hunter, and one brother, Larry Hamilton. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Sandra M. Hamilton of Dunnellon, Fl; his daughters, Bethany Drum (David), Fairfax Station, VA, and Rebekah Rowan, Ellicott City, MD; his brothers, Bobby Hamilton (Billie) of Cary, NC, Sam Hamilton (Kay) of Raleigh, NC, and Wesley Hamilton (Barbara) of Lilburn, GA; sister, Betsy Branch (Herbert) of Raleigh, NC; and 5 grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in Dunnellon, FL on Saturday, November 28, 2020. A private burial will be held this week at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
