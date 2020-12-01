1/1
Thomas Harrison Hamilton
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Harrison Hamilton
September 21, 1932 - November 24, 2020
Dunnellon, Florida - Thomas Harrison Hamilton
Thomas Harrison Hamilton, 88, entered the eternal realms to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home in Dunnellon, Florida. He was born September 21, 1932 in Raleigh, (now Cary), North Carolina and was the son of the late Lee Roy Hamilton and Annie Alice Harrison Hamilton. Tom graduated from Cary High School and enlisted in the US Navy in 1950. He served during the Korean Conflict. Tom is a graduate of the Baptist Bible College Seminary in Springfield, MO. As an ordained minister Tom served in TN, IN, and then FL – Miami, Orlando, Homestead, and Ft. Lauderdale churches.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Lib Gentry and Brenda Hunter, and one brother, Larry Hamilton. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Sandra M. Hamilton of Dunnellon, Fl; his daughters, Bethany Drum (David), Fairfax Station, VA, and Rebekah Rowan, Ellicott City, MD; his brothers, Bobby Hamilton (Billie) of Cary, NC, Sam Hamilton (Kay) of Raleigh, NC, and Wesley Hamilton (Barbara) of Lilburn, GA; sister, Betsy Branch (Herbert) of Raleigh, NC; and 5 grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in Dunnellon, FL on Saturday, November 28, 2020. A private burial will be held this week at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Expressions of sympathy can be made online at robertsofdunnellon.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved