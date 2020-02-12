Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Hester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Hester In Memoriam
In Memory



Marvin

Thomas Hester

July 22, 1941-February 8, 2020

IN MEMORY OF M. Thomas Hester 1941 – 2020 My dearest Tom, When you passed on February 8, 2020, the world lost a brilliant Renaissance and John Donne scholar, a dedicated teacher, and a passionate storyteller. And I lost my beloved husband of eight years and a friend of forty-two years. You stood by me, my dear Tom, and fought for our love. And I stood by you and held your hand as you drew your last breath. Your "Persian Wife" will forever be by your side listening to your stories of "the fastest white boy in Owensboro, KY."

Adieu, mon Prince. Till we meet again. Aida
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -