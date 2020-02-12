|
In Memory
Marvin
Thomas Hester
July 22, 1941-February 8, 2020
IN MEMORY OF M. Thomas Hester 1941 – 2020 My dearest Tom, When you passed on February 8, 2020, the world lost a brilliant Renaissance and John Donne scholar, a dedicated teacher, and a passionate storyteller. And I lost my beloved husband of eight years and a friend of forty-two years. You stood by me, my dear Tom, and fought for our love. And I stood by you and held your hand as you drew your last breath. Your "Persian Wife" will forever be by your side listening to your stories of "the fastest white boy in Owensboro, KY."
Adieu, mon Prince. Till we meet again. Aida
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 12, 2020