Thomas Clemmer Holloway
March 11, 1963-June 2, 2019
Cary
Tom Holloway, 56, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday June 2, 2019 after a brief illness. He is remembered as a kind, generous, artistic and humble gentle soul.
A Gastonia NC native, Tom received both undergraduate and masters degrees at UNC-Chapel Hill. He was a Research Environmental Scientist at RTI International in RTP where he had worked 17 years.
He was preceded in death by parents, Sam and Martha Ann Holloway and is survived by siblings Leslie Chapman (Randy), Vivian Willard, and Jimmy Holloway (Ellie). He was dearly loved by his nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, one of Tom's favorite charities.
Published in The News & Observer on June 7, 2019