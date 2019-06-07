Home

POWERED BY

Services
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Holloway


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Thomas Holloway Obituary
Thomas Clemmer Holloway

March 11, 1963-June 2, 2019

Cary

Tom Holloway, 56, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday June 2, 2019 after a brief illness. He is remembered as a kind, generous, artistic and humble gentle soul.

A Gastonia NC native, Tom received both undergraduate and masters degrees at UNC-Chapel Hill. He was a Research Environmental Scientist at RTI International in RTP where he had worked 17 years.

He was preceded in death by parents, Sam and Martha Ann Holloway and is survived by siblings Leslie Chapman (Randy), Vivian Willard, and Jimmy Holloway (Ellie). He was dearly loved by his nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, one of Tom's favorite charities.
Published in The News & Observer on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City of Oaks Cremation
Download Now