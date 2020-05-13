Thomas "Tom" Lloyd Schoenvogel
Raleigh
Thomas "Tom" Lloyd Schoenvogel, 61, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C., after a lengthy illness.
Tom was born to Robert Lee Schoenvogel, M.D., and Mary Ann (Dent) Schoenvogel on August 14, 1958, in Brenham, Texas. He was a graduate of the University of Texas. His professional career included executive director of the North Carolina Association of Homes for the Aging, director of the Independence Retirement Community and executive director of the North Carolina Chiropractic Association and Foundation.
Throughout his life, Tom always had a love of music, especially vocal performance. After high school and before entering college, he toured internationally with Up with People. This year of performing and traveling created life-long friendships with fellow cast members. He also enjoyed singing with the River City Pops in Austin, Texas. One of his favorite pastimes was gardening, where he found great joy in landscaping the yards of friends and family.
Tom was an active member of the Duke University Hospital Cancer Patient Support Board. He had a heart for his fellow man and could be found, on most holidays, serving meals to Raleigh's homeless population.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ann Schoenvogel. Survivors include his sisters, Leigh Black and husband, Charlie of Abilene, Texas; Lynn Schmidt and husband, Bennie of Brenham; nephews, Travis Black and wife, Andrea, Taylor Black, John Gajeske, Thomas Gajeske, and niece, Terrell Black Lufburrow and husband, Will.
A graveside service will be held in Brenham, as well as a memorial service in Raleigh, at later dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tom's family and friends would like to thank the doctors, nurses and caregivers at UNC Health Care System for their kindness, dedication and the superior care provided to Tom over the past few years and especially the care given to others at this time.
Those wishing to remember Tom are respectfully encouraged to make donations to Duke Cancer Support at www.gifts.duke.edu/cancersupport.
Tom will be truly missed by his friends in Brenham and Raleigh.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News and Observer on May 13, 2020.