McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Thomas L. "Tl" Williams

Thomas L. "Tl" Williams Obituary
Thomas Lewis "TL" Williams

August 17, 1944 - January 10, 2020

Kenly

Thomas Lewis "TL" Williams, 75, son of the late Bernard T. "BT" and Frances Wilkins Williams passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. "TL" retired with the US Postal Service after 38 years of service.

He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Sue Williams of Raleigh; step son, Joseph L. Bauer and his wife Sherri of Clayton; step daughter, Tammy Cannon Horton and her husband Ron of Clayton; brothers, Larry Williams and his wife Marilyn and Donald Williams all of Clayton; step grandchild, Kayla Jeanette Bauer and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Jeanette Earp and a daughter, Yvonne E. Williams.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00pm in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2:00 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.

While flowers are welcome, memorial contributions may also be made to a . Online condolences may be made to the Williams family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 13, 2020
