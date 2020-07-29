1/1
Thomas Lambert
Thomas B. Lambert

August 11, 1942 - July 26, 2020

Southport

Mr. Thomas B. Lambert, 78 of Southport, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Duke University Medical Center.

Mr. Lambert was born in Fayetteville, NC on August 11, 1942 and was son of the late B. P. and Ailene McNeil Lambert. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Bolivia. During his Christian walk, he served his Lord and Saviour as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, various financial committees and a Gideon.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Lambert; brother, Bob Lambert and wife Joan of Spring Hope, NC.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Bolivia, with Rev. Anthony Clemmons officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to The Gideons International, PO Box 834, Shallotte, NC 28459.

You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers for you Mrs. Jan. We will miss our Mr. Tom so much. I can not begin to count the amount of candy he has given Sarah and Daniel. He was and still remains very special to our family.
Melody Champion
Friend
