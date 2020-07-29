Thomas Lambert

Thomas B. Lambert
August 11, 1942 - July 26, 2020
Southport
Mr. Thomas B. Lambert, 78 of Southport, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Duke University Medical Center.
Mr. Lambert was born in Fayetteville, NC on August 11, 1942 and was son of the late B. P. and Ailene McNeil Lambert. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Bolivia. During his Christian walk, he served his Lord and Saviour as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, various financial committees and a Gideon.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Lambert; brother, Bob Lambert and wife Joan of Spring Hope, NC.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Bolivia, with Rev. Anthony Clemmons officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to The Gideons International, PO Box 834, Shallotte, NC 28459.
