Thomas Emmert Liverman, Jr.



April 22 1951 - November 11, 2020



Raleigh



Thomas Emmert Liverman Jr., 69, loving husband and father passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on November 11, 2020. Arrangements: City of Oaks Funeral Home and Cremations.



