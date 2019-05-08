Home

Graveside service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Seven Lakes Cemetery
Thomas "Corky" Cortez Maynor, Jr.

November 19,1931 - May 6, 2019

Seven Lakes, NC

Thomas "Corky" Cortez Maynor, Jr., age 87 of Seven Lakes, NC was received into the loving

arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Corky was born on November 19, 1931 in Durham, NC to the late Thomas Cortez Maynor, Sr.

and Marjorie Eileen Perry Maynor. He had a long career of playing and coaching basketball and

baseball and directed basketball camps at Carolina Military Academy and tennis camps at Lake

Junaluska. After high school, he attended Campbell University and later graduated with degrees

from Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill. He served in the United States Army. He retired

after working 34 years as a stock broker.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anne Drake Maynor of Seven Lakes, NC; a daughter,

Catherine Reid and husband Marshall of Raleigh, NC; two sons: Thomas Maynor III and wife

Erika of Charlotte, NC and Clayton Maynor and wife Elizabeth of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He is also

survived by 3 grandchildren: Laurel, Mileena, and Holden Maynor and 2 nephews and a niece. In

addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorcas Bucher.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Seven Lakes Cemetery

with Pastor Jimmy Cox officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at

Grace Church, Seven Lakes.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.
Published in The News & Observer on May 8, 2019
