Thomas "Corky" Cortez Maynor, Jr.



November 19,1931 - May 6, 2019



Seven Lakes, NC



Thomas "Corky" Cortez Maynor, Jr., age 87 of Seven Lakes, NC was received into the loving



arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, May 6, 2019.



Corky was born on November 19, 1931 in Durham, NC to the late Thomas Cortez Maynor, Sr.



and Marjorie Eileen Perry Maynor. He had a long career of playing and coaching basketball and



baseball and directed basketball camps at Carolina Military Academy and tennis camps at Lake



Junaluska. After high school, he attended Campbell University and later graduated with degrees



from Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill. He served in the United States Army. He retired



after working 34 years as a stock broker.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anne Drake Maynor of Seven Lakes, NC; a daughter,



Catherine Reid and husband Marshall of Raleigh, NC; two sons: Thomas Maynor III and wife



Erika of Charlotte, NC and Clayton Maynor and wife Elizabeth of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He is also



survived by 3 grandchildren: Laurel, Mileena, and Holden Maynor and 2 nephews and a niece. In



addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorcas Bucher.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Seven Lakes Cemetery



with Pastor Jimmy Cox officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at



Grace Church, Seven Lakes.



