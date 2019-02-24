Thomas E. McAlister



Augusta, GA



Mr. Thomas Eugene McAlister, 76, died peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019, loving husband to the late Judith McAlister.



Thomas was born in Brunswick, GA. As a child he moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, where he attended Tucker Street Ravenscroft School, and graduated from Needham Broughton High School in 1960. He attended East Carolina University and graduated from UNC-Wilmington.



A dedicated educator, Tom taught schools in Richlands, NC and Jacksonville, NC, before moving to Augusta, GA, and teaching high school science at Evans High School.



In November of 1983, Tom married Judith Mitchell McAlister, and they were happily married for 34 years until her death in 2017.



Tom was an active member of Lakemont Presbyterian Church in Augusta. A quick wit, Tom loved fishing, gardening, and especially family gatherings with loved ones. His warmth and gentleness embraced everyone.



In addition to his wife Judy, Tom was predeceased by his parents Claude and Margaret Pope of Raleigh, NC, and grandparents, George and Maggie Owens of Brunswick, GA.



Survivors include son, John Glover and wife, Susan of Roswell, GA, brothers, Dan McAlister (Susan) of Raleigh, NC, Stewart Pope (Arlene) of Raleigh, NC, Pat Pope (Jane) of Cary, NC, and Hughes Pope (Nina) of San Diego, CA, and many nieces and nephews.



The family is especially grateful to Ms. Elaine Rue for the love and care she provided in recent years and to the staff of Brandon Wilde Retirement Community.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Pastor Dave Vosseller officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to Lakemont Presbyterian Church Building Fund: 3100 West Rd., Augusta, GA 30907-3818.



Memorial contributions may be made to Lakemont Presbyterian Church Building Fund: 3100 West Rd., Augusta, GA 30907-3818.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 PM at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907, (706) 364-8484.