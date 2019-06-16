Thomas Allison Mead



September 20, 1943 - June 9, 2019



Raleigh, NC



Thomas Allison Mead passed into eternal grandparenthood on June 9, 2019.



Tom began his life in Berwyn, Illinois as the son of C.R. and Dorothy Mead, brother of Daniel. Raised to adulthood in northern Illinois, he built his career and eventually retired with IBM, for which he and his family moved to Raleigh in 1989.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Molly; his children Matt and Jorie, his children-in-law Lisa and Brian, and his grandchildren Molly, Sarah, Henry, Alex, Flynn, Emily, and Audrey.



Those who had the good fortune to know Tom will remember him when they see acts of service, large and small, in everyday life. He'll be remembered while seeing people in Army uniform or at Army reserve training. He'll be remembered when people meet or hear about volunteer firefighters in their communities. People will recognize Tom's spirit when they meet people who volunteer to improve the spaces and communities around them, from installing bookcases or Little Free Libraries to helping their church communities maintain and grow their facilities.



Tom's spirit of connection will be present when those who knew him travel to places near and far, visiting longtime friends and making new ones. He was as happy traveling next door to lend tools to a neighbor as he was traveling to different continents.



He will probably be most remembered when people see grandparents spending time with their grandchildren and taking boundless delight in everything those children do. Though Tom made a lifelong practice of unconditional love and acceptance of those around him, his most unabashed joy was saved for his role as Campa to each of his seven grandchildren.



Tom will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ; 1050 NW Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27513.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made to Good Shepherd United Church of Christ or the SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home in Pittsboro, NC.