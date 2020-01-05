|
|
Thomas Michael Bedick
June 2, 1943-December 27, 2019
Raleigh
Captain Thomas Michael Bedick, P.E., 76, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in Raleigh, NC after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Born June 2, 1943 in Sewickley, PA, son of the late John and Evelyn Bedick, he was a graduate of Moon Township High School in Moon Township, PA and Pennsylvania State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Master of Science in Sanitary Engineering.
Tom was a Captain in the US Army, serving in the Vietnam War, stationed in Thailand, and the Public Health Service. He was an accomplished Professional Engineer holding positions with the Indian Health Services in OK and MD, the Food and Drug Administration's National Center for Toxicology Research in Jefferson, AR, and most recently Chief of Facilities Engineering Branch for the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) in Research Triangle Park, NC. During his career he received several honors and awards from the Public Health Service including two outstanding unit commendations, the outstanding service medal, the commendation medal, and the Meritorious service medal.
He was an active member in his community and enjoyed singing in his church and social choirs, playing golf, and actively cheering on his beloved Nittany Lions where he played football and ran track.
Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years Patricia Bedick, son Jeffrey Bedick, wife Amber Tilley, and grandchildren Tate, Neeley, and Gage; daughter Melonie Bedick Walsh, husband Ken, and grandchildren Shelby, Conor, and Garrett; daughter Amber Bedick Frasketi, husband Rob; daughter April Bedick Fortunes, husband Chris, and grandchildren Ryan and Carson; and brothers and sisters Jon Bedick, Peter Bedick, Suzanne Bedick, Cathy Buschmire, Bob Bedick, Debbie Riner, Michael Bedick, Jimmy Bedick, Lori Butler, and Cheryl Keafer. Tom is preceded by sister, Mary Goodman.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11am at Millbrook United Methodist Church, 1712 E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC, 27609, with reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Tom's honor.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020