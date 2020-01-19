|
|
Thomas Anthony Mitchell, Sr.
February 17, 1934 - January 15, 2020
Wendell
Mr. Thomas Anthony Mitchell, Sr., age 85 of Wendell, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00PM, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Wendell. Interment will be held at the Mitchell Family Cemetery, Wendell.
A wake will be held from 5:30-7PM, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Wendell.
He leaves to mourn his devoted wife, of fifty four years, Claudia Madkins Mitchell, daughters, Tonya Mitchell Marriott and Crystal Mitchell Lewis (Felts), sons, Thomas Anthony Mitchell, Jr. (Tamika) and Jonathan Edward Mitchell (Mica); grandchildren Nadia, Cana, Kendall, Collin, Anasia, Ezekiel and Ezra, and one great grandson, Nehemiah. Two sisters, Carolyn and Shirley, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Service of Love and Dignity provided by William Toney's Funeral Home, Zebulon.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020