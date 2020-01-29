|
Thomas Lloyd Moore
Oct 4 1942 - Jan 24 2020
Cary
Thomas Lloyd Moore, 77, died Friday, January 24 at the Transitions Hospice Center in Raleigh after a brief illness. He leaves behind Ann, his loving wife of 50 years, his sons Sean and Marty, his daughter Kathleen, 6 young grandchildren, and a large community of close friends.
Born and raised in Springfield, Illinois, Tom had a lifelong passion for reading and libraries. He started working as a library page in high school which began a 50 year long career in public service. During his career, he served as an assistant branch manager, branch manager, and library director for three public libraries in Illinois. In 1981 he became the Director of the Wake County Public Library system where he spent the next 27 years of his career.
Under his dynamic leadership he realized his vision of a decentralized library system that provided services to all residents. He believed libraries served as critical community centers where children could be introduced to reading and residents would be encouraged to read for pleasure, pursue knowledge, and to gain access to the tools and technology needed to enhance their skills. He worked to realize his vision by overseeing the construction or remodelling of 26 library branches and helping drive a dramatic increase in the library's collection & circulation from 1 million items per year to 10 million.
Tom was a passionate educator and loved developing leaders. Later in his career he spent more and more time as a formal instructor. He facilitated leadership courses, taught at NCCU, and contributed to various written works on leadership. Tom made a lasting impression that lives on today - his leadership has influenced generations of librarians and county residents.
Tom was a loving, funny soul who was beloved by everyone who knew him. His personality was reflected in his bold ties, rainbow suspenders, and ever-present grin. He loved music and would break into song at the drop of a hat. He was an avid theater goer. He loved to fish and visited the Carolina beaches with dear friends every summer. Tom loved a good pun, telling dozens of groan-worthy dad jokes every day. His bright life left a lasting mark on all who knew him. He will be missed tremendously.
A celebration of Tom's life is being planned for the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to www.wakeupandread.org a nonprofit effort to increase childhood literacy in Wake County.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 29, 2020