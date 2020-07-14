Thomas Needham Owen, Jr.
June 25, 1933 – July 11, 2020
Cary
Thomas Needham Owen, Jr., 87, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Thomas was born in Asheville, NC on June 25, 1933, the son of the late Thomas and Rebecca Banks Owen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Betty Owen. The resided in Raleigh, NC.
He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Owen McCullen and husband, David of Apex; son, Thomas Graham Owen and partner, Ben Wilson of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Gracyn McCullen; grandsons, Alex McCullen and Jake McCullen; and his nieces, Christy Goforth and Cathi Arney.
Mr. Owen will lie in state from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, located at 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, for those who wish to pay their respects and sign the register. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Raleigh Memorial Park with Military Honors. Social Distancing procedures will be observed at both gatherings and face masks are highly encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare Hospice: 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com