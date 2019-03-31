|
Thomas "Tommy" Rich, Jr.
March 6, 1942 – March 29, 2019
Garner
Thomas G. "Tommy" Rich, Jr., a retired Raleigh Fireman, died Friday. A native of Wake Co., he was the son of the late Thomas G. Rich and Mattie Anderson Rich. He was a retired volunteer fireman with the Garner Fire Department and has been a member of the Vandora Masonic Lodge since 1980 and a member of Amran Shrine Temple, Garner Shrine and Amran Wrecking Crew.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Highland Baptist Church. Burial, Montlawn Memorial Park with Masonic rites.
Surviving: his wife of 57 years, Kay Eddins Rich; children, Lesa R. Denning (Scott) of Benson, T.G. Rich (Kristie) of Garner and Beth R. Setzer (Mike) of Garner; grandchildren, Ashley Denning Dunn (Wayne), Connor Denning, and Ryan Denning, all of Benson, Bennett Rich, Rylie Setzer and Colby Setzer, all of Garner; great-grandchildren, Waylon and Mayley Dunn.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 PM Tuesday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner and at other times at 1005 Edgewater Dr., Garner.
Memorial contributions may be made to the c/o Amran Shriners, 11101 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh, NC 27614.
Condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2019