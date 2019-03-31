Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Highland Baptist Church
Thomas "Tommy" Rich Jr.


Thomas "Tommy" Rich Jr.
Thomas "Tommy" Rich Jr. Obituary
Thomas "Tommy" Rich, Jr.

March 6, 1942 – March 29, 2019

Garner

Thomas G. "Tommy" Rich, Jr., a retired Raleigh Fireman, died Friday. A native of Wake Co., he was the son of the late Thomas G. Rich and Mattie Anderson Rich. He was a retired volunteer fireman with the Garner Fire Department and has been a member of the Vandora Masonic Lodge since 1980 and a member of Amran Shrine Temple, Garner Shrine and Amran Wrecking Crew.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Highland Baptist Church. Burial, Montlawn Memorial Park with Masonic rites.

Surviving: his wife of 57 years, Kay Eddins Rich; children, Lesa R. Denning (Scott) of Benson, T.G. Rich (Kristie) of Garner and Beth R. Setzer (Mike) of Garner; grandchildren, Ashley Denning Dunn (Wayne), Connor Denning, and Ryan Denning, all of Benson, Bennett Rich, Rylie Setzer and Colby Setzer, all of Garner; great-grandchildren, Waylon and Mayley Dunn.

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 PM Tuesday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner and at other times at 1005 Edgewater Dr., Garner.

Memorial contributions may be made to the c/o Amran Shriners, 11101 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh, NC 27614.

Condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2019
