|
|
Thomas Roby Bishop, Jr.
September 19, 1942 ~ June 18, 2019
Pittsboro
Thomas Roby Bishop, 76, of Pittsboro died at The Laurels Nursing Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
For over 30 years Tom owned and operated Auto Sport Gallery in Raleigh where he had a loyal following of car enthusiasts. He also made enormous contributions of his time and wise advice to Alateen groups in Raleigh, guiding teenagers in need of dealing with adversity. Tom was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church.
Born in Falls Church, Virginia, Tom grew up in Hickory, NC before moving to Raleigh and then later to Pittsboro.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Baldwin, step-children Michelle Baldwin Myburgh of Barrington, IL, Jeff Baldwin and Agustina Pablo -Baldwin of Pittsboro, five step-grandchildren, a sister, Sara Phillips, of Hickory, and cousin, Pat Hauser of Greensboro.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on June 21, 2019