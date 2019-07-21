Services Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 1701 East Millbrook Road Raleigh , NC 27609 (919) 876-6900 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Carolina Country Club Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Saieed Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Saieed Sr.

May 01, 1937 to July 19, 2019







Raleigh



Thomas Anthony Saieed, Sr. was a Patriot Gentleman, Husband, Father, Friend and Pop to so many that loved him. On this day of July 19, 2019, he died peacefully at the age of 82 surrounded by his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Marilyn Carr Saieed, his parents John and Olga Saieed; his sisters Louise, Pearl, Shirley, and Betty Lou; his brothers John, Mitchell, Alfred and Daniel.



He is survived by his wife, Catherine Boyette of Wilson NC; his son Thomas (Todd) Anthony Saieed, Jr. and wife Kathy of Raleigh, his daughter Kimberly Saieed Hoft and husband Phil of Raleigh and Keith Dewitt Saieed of Raleigh; Brent Boyette and wife Wray of Wilson, and Dana Boyette and wife Kate of Raleigh. His grandchildren Thomas A. (Tommy) Saieed, III and wife Katie, Connor Saieed and girlfriend Kassie Wehbie, Christian Saieed, Christina Hoft Lynch and husband Andre, Devney Hoft and fiancé Ryan Darge, Victoria Hoft, Carly Hoft, Mary Catherine Boyette; Jack Boyette and James Boyette, and great granddaughter Emma Lynch. He is also survived by his youngest brother Frank Saieed and wife Beverly of Wilmington, NC.



Tommy was born and reared in Greenville, NC. One of his fondest memories was eating around the large family dining room table with his 9 siblings. Growing up, he enjoyed helping his father at Saieed's Department Store, served as an altar boy at St. Peter's Catholic church and excelled in sports, especially basketball at Greenville High School. Tommy loved spending his summers at the family beach house in Atlantic Beach where you could always find him shagging on the boardwalk, skiing in the sound or having a bowl of Clam Chowder at "Tony's" Sanitary Fish Market.



Tommy attended North Carolina State University where he was an active member of the Air Force ROTC. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering and achieved his license as a professional Engineer. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Fraternity where he created lifelong friendships. During this time, he was introduced to his first love, Marilyn, by his lifelong friends Lonnie and Carol Lynn Poole. Tommy and Marilyn shared 34 years together creating wonderful memories with family and friends from Converse Drive to Ocean Terrace.



Upon Graduation Tommy served five years in the United States Air Force where he achieved the status of Captain. He served as a pilot in strategic air command where he flew air refueling missions. He honored the code of conduct "I am an American Fighting Man". Flying remained a passion throughout his life.



After his Air Force years Tommy settled with his family in Raleigh North Carolina. In 1972 he started his General Contracting firm, known as Saieed Construction Systems and ran a successful business for 42 years before his retirement. He was innovative in the early days of his business with the development of poured in place site cast concrete construction. One of his favorite buildings he constructed was Our lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raleigh.



Tommy was lucky to have had two wonderful loves in his life. In 2008, he married Cathy Boyette from Wilson, North Carolina and enlarged his circle of family and friends. Cathy brought renewed love and joy to Tom's life. He was an avid Wolfpack fan, supported the Boy Scouts of America, participated in the Professional Engineering Society and had a passion in heart for Children's Flight of Hope. Tommy enjoyed the game of golf with all his buddies and it is said he was the best of the putters. But above all, Tommy would say "His Family was his greatest accomplishment".



Tommy was a true southern gentleman whose priorities were God, Family and Country. His legacy is how he lived his life with values of integrity, honesty, respect and kindness. Tommy loved All and was loved by All.



A celebration of Life will be held at Carolina Country Club on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A Visitation will be held at Our lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 10:00 am followed by the church service at 11:00. A graveside service will immediately follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Children's Flight For Hope. (1101 Aviation Pkwy Suite D, Morrisville, NC 27560)



The Family would like to thank the staff at the Cardinal at North Hills for their professional assistance. They would also like to thank Teresa and Christine who became the angels of care watching over him.



