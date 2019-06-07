Thomas Bryan Sanders



December 27, 1923 - June 5, 2019



Holly Springs



Thomas Bryan Sanders died June 5th , 2019. Born December 27th , 1923 in Johnston County, he was the son of Thomas Snead and Grace Bryan Sanders. He was a member of the Antioch Methodist Church and attended school in Four Oaks, NC. He was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill.



During WWII and the Korean Conflict, he served as Captain in the United States Marine Corps.



Tom met his wife of 72 years, Anna Bolin, while they were serving in the military during WWII. They were married in 1946. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Barbara McGee of Charleston, SC and Deborah Benton of Raleigh.



In 1958, Tom began a career in the Farm equipment business with Ford/New Holland. He owned dealerships in Kinston and in New Bern for over 38 years and continued to operate the family business, Sanders Country Hams. After retiring he and his wife moved to Holly Springs and became involved in Real Estate Development in Wake, Johnston and Franklin Counties with his son-in-law, Rick Benton. Tom had a love for the small coastal town of Emerald Isle and he spent much of his time there after retirement.



He is also survived by grandchildren, Roger Bryan Evans (Stacey) of Raleigh, Kathryn Evans Finch (Justin) of Bailey, John A. McGee, Jr. of Charleston, Dr. Richard A. Benton (Michelle) of Champagne, Illinois, and Martha Benton and Beverly Christian (Tyler) of Durham; great-grandchildren, Addyson and Owen Finch, William C. Evans and Isabella Coon. In addition, he is survived by a sister, Jane Sanders Benson of Maryland and a brother, Dr. Phil Sanders (Judy) of Kinston and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Fletcher Sanders.



The family requests that Tom be honored with a contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org .



A reception for friends and relatives will be held Sunday, June 9 th , from 1 to 3 pm, at the home: 306 Kingsport Road, Holly Springs, NC.