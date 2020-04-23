|
Thomas Eugene Shreve
August 19, 1927 - April 21, 2020
Wilson
Thomas Eugene Shreve, 92 of Wilson passed away Tuesday. A private service will be held for the family.
Tom was born in Reidsville to Percy Herman and Agnes Faulkner Shreve. The family moved to Leaksville (Eden) where Tom spent his youth. He attended UNC Chapel Hill and was on the track team and later served as a track official for many years. Tom worked in the furniture business with Dixie Bedding Company (Serta) for 46 years being the company's first salesman and at his retirement still the highest performer. He was active in the Jaycee organization serving at state and national levels. His passion for helping others was clear in his many years of service to Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina serving in many capacities including Chairman of the Board.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Herman Shreve and his wife of 54 years, Mary Johnson Baily Shreve.
He is survived by his son, Bill Shreve (Lisa) of Wilson; daughters, Gena Jones (Jim) of Raleigh, and Patti Pool (John) of Wilmington; grandsons, William (Ginny) and John (Chrissie) of Wilson, Vinnie Sarrocco of Seattle, Washington and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Plain, 621 W Fire Tower Road, Winterville, North Carolina 28590 or the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1423, Wilson, North Carolina 27894. Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 23, 2020