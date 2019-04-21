Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Home Moravian Church Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Sibley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Sibley Sr.

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas Edward Sibley, Sr.



Winston-Salem



Thomas Edward Sibley, Sr. passed away April 12, 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC.



Born on May 19, 1932 in Albemarle, NC to Shelley Henry Sibley and Marion Cobb Smith Sibley, Tom was an older brother to Dan and Ivan. He attended elementary through high school in Albemarle where his talent for music was apparent at an early age. By high school he was playing piano and organ for his church.



Tom studied music at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from 1950-1954. He continued to play for services at local churches throughout his college career. After receiving his bachelor's degree, he served in the US Army from 1954-1956, stationed in Heidelberg, Germany.



While Tom was a student at Carolina he met fellow Tarheel Joan Carol Leonard. Love blossomed and since Joan's Army Officer father was also stationed in Germany, Tom and Joan were married in Augsburg, Germany on April 14, 1956.



When they returned to the United States they settled in Chapel Hill so that Tom could pursue his Master's Degree in Education with an emphasis in Musicology. After graduating, Tom was hired as the Supervisor of Music Education for the Hickory City Schools and served as organist/choirmaster for St. Luke's United Methodist Church.



In 1965 the family, including daughter Shawn and son Thomas, Jr., moved to Asheville where Tom was the Director of Studies for The Asheville School. Two years later Tom accepted a position with the Raleigh Public Schools (which became the Wake County Public Schools) and moved to Cary. Tom spent most of his 30-year career in education as Coordinator of Visual and Performing Arts for the school system. During this time, he also served as the organist/choirmaster of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He led the church's music programs for over 20 years, later serving several other churches in the Raleigh/Cary area always bringing out the best in the choirs he directed.



However, Tom is probably most widely known for establishing and directing the acclaimed Raleigh Boychoir. Upon settling in the triangle area Tom worked on a long-time dream, and with assistance from the Raleigh Women's Club, founded the Boychoir in 1968. The Boychoir would become a labor of love for 40 years. Under his leadership the choir performed at the White House, Carnegie Hall, The National Cathedral and multiple venues throughout Europe. The Choir's annual "Carols of Christmas" performance has become a yuletide tradition in North Carolina. The Choir has been a positive influence for boys, families, and Triangle citizens for 50 years.



Tom was an avid supporter of the arts in the Raleigh area collaborating with the NC Symphony and many other artistic organizations. In 1990 he received the Medal of Arts Award for his extraordinary achievements. December 19, 2008 was proclaimed Thomas E. Sibley Day in Raleigh to recognize Tom's many contributions to the city and during that same time Tom was awarded North Carolina's highest honor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.



He was also an active Rotarian helping to organize and lead three separate Rotary clubs in Cary. Tom served as President for each club and was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Award. In 2017 the Rotary Club of Cary honored Tom as one of the initial recipients of the Dick Ladd Award of Distinguished Service, the highest honor of the Rotary Club of Cary.



During retirement Tom and Joan lived in Winston-Salem at Arbor Acres Methodist Retirement Community. This allowed them to be closer to their children and grandchildren. And ever the music enthusiast he was delighted to join Home Moravian Church and enjoy the rich musical heritage of the Moravian Church.



Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years Joan Leonard Sibley, daughter Shawn Williams and husband Joeff, son Tom, Jr. and wife Wendy, granddaughters Grace London and husband Chase, Vaughn Sibley, Rachel Williams and grandson Lane Sibley; brother Dan Sibley of Tryon, NC, sister-in-law Mary Kathryn Sibley of Thomasville, GA, and cousin Sarah Gamble.



A celebration of Tom's life will be held at Home Moravian Church on Saturday May 18th at 2:00 PM with burial in Salem Moravian Graveyard to follow. The family will receive visitors after the service in the Home Church Parlor.



Memorials may be made to: Raleigh Boychoir, 1329 Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607 or the Moravian Music Foundation, 457 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.



Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.