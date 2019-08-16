|
Thomas H. Strother Jr
July 22, 1938-August 12, 2019
Garner
Thomas H. Strother Jr passed away at home on August 12, 2019. He was born in Raleigh, NC and graduated from Needham Broughton High School and served in the United States Air Force. He graduated from the Armstrong State College Criminal Justice Academy and also was trained as a commercial artist.
He retired from Eastern Airlines and lived in several cities during his time with Eastern. At Eastern was he several positions during his career. After Eastern Airlines he went to work as a deputy sheriff with the Chatham County Sheriffs Department in Savannah GA.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Beulah and Thomas Strother Sr. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Judith Strother, son Thomas Strother, sister Glenda Saxon, Granddaughter Abbie Strother and Great Granddaughter (his favorite)Sophie Strother.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 16, 2019