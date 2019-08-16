Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Strother
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Strother

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Strother Obituary
Thomas H. Strother Jr

July 22, 1938-August 12, 2019

Garner

Thomas H. Strother Jr passed away at home on August 12, 2019. He was born in Raleigh, NC and graduated from Needham Broughton High School and served in the United States Air Force. He graduated from the Armstrong State College Criminal Justice Academy and also was trained as a commercial artist.

He retired from Eastern Airlines and lived in several cities during his time with Eastern. At Eastern was he several positions during his career. After Eastern Airlines he went to work as a deputy sheriff with the Chatham County Sheriffs Department in Savannah GA.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Beulah and Thomas Strother Sr. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Judith Strother, son Thomas Strother, sister Glenda Saxon, Granddaughter Abbie Strother and Great Granddaughter (his favorite)Sophie Strother.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now