Thomas William Tomlinson, Sr.



Sept. 22, 1925 - Oct. 1, 2020



Garner



"Tom" Tomlinson, 95, passed away Thursday Oct. 1, 2020. A native of Lunenburg, Va., he was the son of the late Robert and Daisy Bishop Tomlinson. Tom retired from Greyhound Bus Lines after 34 years. He later worked at North State Bank for over 10 years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Graveside service will be held at 11am, Monday, October 5, 2020, at Montlawn Memorial Park, Mausoleum, with Military Honors. (please observe social distancing and consider wearing a mask). Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife Mary Parrish Tomlinson. Survivors include his son; Billy Tomlinson (Debbie); daughter; Peggy Watkins (Mark); four grandchildren and 7-great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 8524 Crowder Rd. Raleigh, NC 27603 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no formal visitation, however Tom, will lie in state Sunday from 1-5 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner, for those wishing to sign the guest book and pay their respects.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store