Thomas W Jordan Jr
Durham
Thomas W. Jordan, Jr. "Tim" died May 7, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Tim was born September 2, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio.
He was proceeded in death by his Father, Thomas W. Jordan, Sr. and his Mother, Mary Elizabeth Jordan, "Betty".
Tim is survived by his loving partner, Dianne; his daughter, Kaylee; sister-in-law, Susan; and brother Mike; nephew, Lance and his wife, Sharon and children, Maris and Rosey.
Tim grew up in Chattanooga and Raleigh. He remained close with his two boyhood friends in Chattanooga, Alan Sneed and Jim Fulmer throughout his life. Tim attended Martin Jr. High and Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh.
After Broughton, he matriculated at The University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee. He was a Beta Theta Pi Brother. Tim graduated from The University of North Carolina Law School and was accepted to the North Carolina Bar. He began his law career with the Legal Aide offices in Raleigh with Greg Malhoite, transitioned to a law partnership with Jerry Leonard and ended his career with legal offices of Durham County in 2012.
Tim enjoyed playing sports in his youth. He was an All-Star pitcher in Chattanooga, a Golden Gloves boxing champion in his weight group, and loved playing running back and defensive back in football. He loved the Tarheels.
Tim was a music buff and could tell anyone who listen the names of the players in the bands and the lyrics to favorite and obscure songs. He and Dianne attended the anniversary of Woodstock last summer in New York.
Tim was most happy at Topsail Island on vacations with family and friends. He found peace walking the beaches, enjoying an occasional cold beer and reading on the deck.
The family expresses their thanks to The Oaks at Mayview and his caregivers there. A special thank you to Dr. Jim Parsons for his personal and professional attention and Michael Conte for his friendship.
A gathering of friends and relatives will be planned in the future. If you would like to be informed about this gathering please leave information on Tim's email:
tim.dad@gmail.com
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on May 17, 2020.