Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St Bernadette Catholic Church
1005 Wilbon Rd
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
St Bernadette Catholic Church
1005 Wilbon Rd
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map

Thomas W. Scholl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas W. Scholl Obituary
Thomas Wilton Scholl

Fuquay-Varina

Thomas Wilton Scholl, age 94, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020. A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Rd, Fuquay-Varina. Family will receive friends from 1:00. p.m. to 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Scholl was born and raised in Fuquay-Varina by his late parents, Burnard and Mae Utley Scholl; and his wife, Rubie Wagner Scholl.

He is survived by his present wife, Eileen Reid Scholl; and two sons, Tommy Scholl and wife, Cheryl, and Tim Scholl and wife, Kathy.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Thomas Scholl's name to the SPCA of Wake County, 200 Pet Finder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603.

Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -