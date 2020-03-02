|
Thomas Wilton Scholl
Fuquay-Varina
Thomas Wilton Scholl, age 94, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020. A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Rd, Fuquay-Varina. Family will receive friends from 1:00. p.m. to 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Scholl was born and raised in Fuquay-Varina by his late parents, Burnard and Mae Utley Scholl; and his wife, Rubie Wagner Scholl.
He is survived by his present wife, Eileen Reid Scholl; and two sons, Tommy Scholl and wife, Cheryl, and Tim Scholl and wife, Kathy.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Thomas Scholl's name to the SPCA of Wake County, 200 Pet Finder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 2, 2020