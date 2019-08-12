Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
8400 Poole Road
Knightdale, NC
Thomas "Boodie" Wall


1938 - 2019
Thomas "Boodie" Wall Obituary
Thomas Howard "Boodie" Wall

Knightdale

Thomas Howard "Boodie" Wall, 80, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Boodie was born November 7, 1938 in Wake County to the late Sam Wall and Leola Long Wall. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. Boodie retired as a salesman from Service Plus Electronics and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Surviving: wife, Rebecca Bridges "Becky" Wall; daughter, Kathy W. Watkins (Tom) of Belhaven; step-son, Jerry Wayne Lovett of Knightdale; granddaughter, Ashton Danielle Kuhns (Louis); sisters: Carolyn W. Gower (Joe) and Joann W. Gower (Jerry); brother, Donnie Wall; as well as a host of special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Boodie was preceded in death by his brothers: Carl Wall and James Wall.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Monday, August 12, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545 and other times at the home.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 8400 Poole Road, Knightdale. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 12, 2019
