Thomas Young

Thomas Hunter Young
July 19, 1931 - August 15, 2020
Raleigh, NC
Thomas Hunter Young, husband of Patricia Bradley Young, father of four daughters and grandfather of eleven grandchildren, died on August 15, 2020 in Raleigh at the age of 89.
Tom was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Thomas and Margaret Young. He was raised in Havertown, Pennsylvania and graduated from Dickinson College, where he met Pat. They were married on December 26, 1953, while Tom was home on a three-day pass from the Army. Shortly after their wedding, the young couple moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where Tom worked as an Intelligence Officer for the Army. Far from home, this adventure was the first of many homes around the country that Tom and Pat shared.
After their return to New Jersey and his honorable discharge from the Army, Tom embarked on a career in the private sector, which spanned several corporations. He spent the bulk of his career working in Human Resources at Sylvania, which became GTE, from which he retired in 1989.
After his long corporate career, Tom found great fulfillment and made significant contributions in his work as a volunteer consultant to a wide range of non-profit organizations through the Executive Service Corps, which took Tom and Pat on an exotic assignment to Kuwait. He also lent his time and organizational management expertise to countless local organizations in Modesto, California and Raleigh, where he and Pat lived in their retirement, close to daughters and grandchildren.
The greatest joy of Tom's life was his grandchildren. He kept close track of the news, plans, and accomplishments of each of their lives, and maintained frequent email contact with each of them up to the end of his life.
Tom is survived by his wife, Patricia Bradley Young; his daughters Susan Young (John), Gail Macko (Mike), Anne Young (Michael), and Barbara Young (John); his brother Richard Young, his sister Joanne Young Opalenick, and six nieces; and eleven grandchildren (Sarah, Kate, and Jane; Leah Stephen, and Erica; Evan and Nora; and Matt, Kyle, and Drew).
In honor of Tom's dedication to giving back, donations can be made to The Hope Center at Pullen (https://hopecenteratpullen.org
).